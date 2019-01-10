Synevo medical laboratories chain reaches 50th city in RO

Synevo Romania, the largest provider of laboratory diagnostic services in the country, inaugurated on September 23 its first center in Otopeni, thus reaching a number of 50 cities covered.

Following the opening of the Otopeni center, Synevo reached a total of 112 centers and 17 laboratories, located in 36 different counties.

"The opening of the new collection center allows us to reach as close as possible to Otopeni patients with a complex portfolio of laboratory tests, thus contributing to the increase of the quality of healthcare. Synevo will continue to invest to remain a trusted partner for both patients and healthcare professionals throughout the country,” said Andrei Sevcenco, Synevo Romania South Zone Regional Director.

The center in Otopeni has two offices, one for blood tests and the other for gynecological tests. The samples collected in Otopeni will be sent to the central laboratory in Chiajna.

Synevo has a strong presence in the south of the country, especially in the cities of Ploiesti and Pitesti where it owns four, respectively three collection centers and in Craiova where Synevo operates three collection centers and a laboratory.

Synevo is also present in Buzau, Ramnicu Valcea, Slatina, Targoviste, Oltenita, and Turnul Severin.

Synevo is part of Swedish medical services group Medicover, which also operates a network of medical clinics in Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]