Report: Mortgage market in Romania to top EUR 5 bln in 2025, driven by Bucharest region

Bucharest and its surrounding Ilfov county are expected to account for more than one-third of all mortgage loans granted in Romania in 2025, as the nationwide mortgage market is set to surpass the EUR 5 billion threshold, according to a report from online broker Ipotecare.ro and mortgage lending company SVN Credit Romania.

The report estimates that over 76,000 new mortgage loans could be approved this year, excluding refinancings, restructurings, conversions, and credit transfers. Based on these projections, mortgage-backed transactions could make up 45% of residential real estate deals in Romania, while cash transactions would represent 55%.

Beyond Bucharest, only two other regions are forecast to draw in over 10% of national mortgage activity. The Banat region - comprising counties such as Timiș and Arad - is projected to account for approximately 12.7% of all new mortgages, thanks in large part to robust lending in Timișoara. The Crisana–Maramureș area, which includes Cluj, Bihor, and Baia Mare, follows with an estimated 10% market share.

“2025 projects itself as the best year for the mortgage market in Romania, with a new record for loans granted for residential transactions – the decrease in fixed interest rates and the revenue increases are the main explanations,” said Alexandru Rădulescu, managing partner SVN Romania | Credit & Financial Solutions, the exclusive partner of Ipotecare.ro.

“We also observe a reduction in the gap between the Bucharest region and the other regions in the country, which in turn are recording an accelerated development, led by Timisoara, Cluj – Oradea, Sibiu – Brasov and Iasi – Suceva – Bacau as the local locomotives for the profile market,” he added.

Mortgage activity in central Transylvania and Moldova is also expected to reach around 10% each, while Oltenia, which includes counties like Dolj and Gorj, will see the lowest volume with about 5,000 mortgages granted.

The average mortgage loan in Romania stands at approximately EUR 65,700.

In the first quarter of 2025 alone, the total value of mortgage loans reached EUR 2.75 billion - up 46% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Bank of Romania. However, home sales at the national level declined by nearly 5% year-over-year during the same timeframe, the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration reported.

SVN Romania brokered EUR 160 million worth of mortgage loans in 2024. The company operates four offices in Bucharest and 14 additional branches across the country, including in cities such as Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Iași, and Timișoara.

Ipotecare.ro provides fully online mortgage brokerage services, using proprietary algorithms to tailor financing solutions for individual clients.

