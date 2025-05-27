Survey shows Romanians see education, justice and tax evasion as country's most urgent issues

Education, justice reform, and the fight against tax evasion are the main areas in which citizens expect involvement from president Nicuşor Dan at the beginning of his term, according to a survey conducted by the Declic community immediately after the end of the second round of the presidential elections.

All three topics were touched on by president Dan in his May 26 inaugural speech.

"The survey results clearly show that people want a president who takes education, justice, and combating tax evasion seriously. The thousands of respondents are not just citizens with expectations - they are active members of a community that works every day for a better Romania. Their voice must be heard," said Tudor Brădăţan, executive director of Declic, as quoted by Bursa.ro.

The survey was completed by 11,508 community members between May 21 and 23 and allowed for the selection of three priority topics. Thus, 69.7% of respondents indicated education as their main concern, 49.3% called for reforming the justice system, and 39.8% mentioned the need for concrete measures to reduce tax evasion.

Declic is one of the largest civic communities in Romania, with over a million active members and campaigns for human rights, environmental protection, institutional transparency, and the fight against corruption.

