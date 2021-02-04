Survey: nine in ten Romanians wouldn’t return to office

About 9 out of 10 Romanians expect their workplace to remain completely or partially remote after COVID, shows a study by consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and online recruiting platform BestJobs, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Even the employees who perform manual tasks said they were interested in some flexibility about where and when they would work.

Romania ranked fourth in the global comparative ranking regarding the employees' preference for remote work, after countries such as the Philippines, South Africa, and Zambia.

Some 41% of Romanians surveyed said they would prefer not to return to the office, representing a much higher percentage than the global average of 24%.

Almost half of Romanians (48%) would prefer that, after the pandemic, they have the possibility of combining remote work with office work, representing twice as many compared to those who worked remotely at the end of 2020 and exceeding those 20% of Romanians who worked remotely before the virus appeared.

"Many organizations have been forced by the pandemic to make the transition of some employees to remote work, practically overnight, and workers and managers have realized that there are flexible working patterns," said Melanie Seier Larsen, CEO and partner of BCG.

