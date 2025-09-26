Survey: Half of Romanians say they buy only essentials as inflation squeezes budgets
Amid growing inflation, one in two Romanians believes their current purchases cover only the bare essentials needed to get by, according to a survey published by Reveal Marketing Research.
Roughly 49% of respondents agreed their current spending was limited to basic needs, while only 35% said their purchases made them feel healthy and safe. Just 31% believed their spending created opportunities for personal growth or new experiences.
Food topped household spending in the past month, with 72% citing it as their main expense, followed by utilities (65%), personal care products (62%), and household cleaning supplies (55%). Spending on holidays and travel has increased compared with March 2025, rising from 13% to 25%, the survey showed.
Despite financial constraints, 58% of Romanians reported feeling predominantly positive, up from 50% in March. Of those, 31% said they felt relaxed and calm, while 27% described themselves as optimistic and energetic, an increase the researchers attributed in part to summer holidays.
In contrast, 82% believed people around them were mostly nervous or apathetic, with 59% describing others as angry and 23% as tired or bored. Reveal Marketing Research said the gap may be explained by “negativity bias” and a socially tense climate that amplifies negative perceptions of others.
Relationships remained the strongest source of well-being, with 86% satisfied with family and friends and 76% with their personal development. Satisfaction dropped among lower-income respondents, with only 55% of those earning under RON 5,000 per month expressing contentment in their romantic relationships.
At the other end of the spectrum, only 57% were satisfied with their financial situation, 32% with Romania’s political climate, and 29% with the national economy. National pride also declined, with 46% saying they were proud to be Romanian, a five-point decrease from March.
The survey was conducted online between September 17 and September 22 among 1,004 internet users aged 18 and above from urban and peri-urban areas. The margin of error was +/- 3.1% at a 95% confidence level.
