Society

Survey: Half of Romanians say they buy only essentials as inflation squeezes budgets

26 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amid growing inflation, one in two Romanians believes their current purchases cover only the bare essentials needed to get by, according to a survey published by Reveal Marketing Research.

Roughly 49% of respondents agreed their current spending was limited to basic needs, while only 35% said their purchases made them feel healthy and safe. Just 31% believed their spending created opportunities for personal growth or new experiences.

Food topped household spending in the past month, with 72% citing it as their main expense, followed by utilities (65%), personal care products (62%), and household cleaning supplies (55%). Spending on holidays and travel has increased compared with March 2025, rising from 13% to 25%, the survey showed.

Despite financial constraints, 58% of Romanians reported feeling predominantly positive, up from 50% in March. Of those, 31% said they felt relaxed and calm, while 27% described themselves as optimistic and energetic, an increase the researchers attributed in part to summer holidays.

In contrast, 82% believed people around them were mostly nervous or apathetic, with 59% describing others as angry and 23% as tired or bored. Reveal Marketing Research said the gap may be explained by “negativity bias” and a socially tense climate that amplifies negative perceptions of others.

Relationships remained the strongest source of well-being, with 86% satisfied with family and friends and 76% with their personal development. Satisfaction dropped among lower-income respondents, with only 55% of those earning under RON 5,000 per month expressing contentment in their romantic relationships.

At the other end of the spectrum, only 57% were satisfied with their financial situation, 32% with Romania’s political climate, and 29% with the national economy. National pride also declined, with 46% saying they were proud to be Romanian, a five-point decrease from March.

The survey was conducted online between September 17 and September 22 among 1,004 internet users aged 18 and above from urban and peri-urban areas. The margin of error was +/- 3.1% at a 95% confidence level.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Society

Survey: Half of Romanians say they buy only essentials as inflation squeezes budgets

26 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amid growing inflation, one in two Romanians believes their current purchases cover only the bare essentials needed to get by, according to a survey published by Reveal Marketing Research.

Roughly 49% of respondents agreed their current spending was limited to basic needs, while only 35% said their purchases made them feel healthy and safe. Just 31% believed their spending created opportunities for personal growth or new experiences.

Food topped household spending in the past month, with 72% citing it as their main expense, followed by utilities (65%), personal care products (62%), and household cleaning supplies (55%). Spending on holidays and travel has increased compared with March 2025, rising from 13% to 25%, the survey showed.

Despite financial constraints, 58% of Romanians reported feeling predominantly positive, up from 50% in March. Of those, 31% said they felt relaxed and calm, while 27% described themselves as optimistic and energetic, an increase the researchers attributed in part to summer holidays.

In contrast, 82% believed people around them were mostly nervous or apathetic, with 59% describing others as angry and 23% as tired or bored. Reveal Marketing Research said the gap may be explained by “negativity bias” and a socially tense climate that amplifies negative perceptions of others.

Relationships remained the strongest source of well-being, with 86% satisfied with family and friends and 76% with their personal development. Satisfaction dropped among lower-income respondents, with only 55% of those earning under RON 5,000 per month expressing contentment in their romantic relationships.

At the other end of the spectrum, only 57% were satisfied with their financial situation, 32% with Romania’s political climate, and 29% with the national economy. National pride also declined, with 46% saying they were proud to be Romanian, a five-point decrease from March.

The survey was conducted online between September 17 and September 22 among 1,004 internet users aged 18 and above from urban and peri-urban areas. The margin of error was +/- 3.1% at a 95% confidence level.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 September 2025
Cinema
Romanian film review – Bold and Caring: BIEFF 2025
26 September 2025
Healthcare
Romanian hospital under investigation after six child deaths linked to antibiotic-resistant bacteria
26 September 2025
Transport
China’s Chery opens flagship showroom in Bucharest, launches new SUV in Romania
26 September 2025
Politics
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu backed by a “network with money,” Romanian president says
26 September 2025
Society
Romania turns from a source to a destination for migrants, most of them nationals returning home
26 September 2025
Macro
EBRD cuts Romania's growth outlook to 0.9% in 2025 and 1.6% next year
26 September 2025
Environment
Bison deaths in Romania highlight urgent need for conservation strategy, NGOs say
25 September 2025
Defense
Mission commander to decide on downing intruding military drones, Romanian defense minister says