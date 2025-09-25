Survey says Romanians most concerned about rising prices and risk of regional conflict

Romanians see price increases and the risk of conflict in the region as their main worries, according to the third edition of the Informat.ro–INSCOP Research Barometer, conducted between September 1 and 9. The survey, carried out with the Strategic Thinking Group think tank, was published on September 24.

When asked about the overall direction of the country, 25.6% of respondents said Romania is heading in the right direction, while 68.6% believe it is going in the wrong direction, and 5.8% did not answer.

Optimism was higher among voters of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR), young people under 30, residents of Bucharest and larger cities, people with higher education, and public sector employees. Pessimism was most pronounced among voters of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), residents of rural areas and small towns, and those with only primary education.

Price increases were identified as the most significant concern by 23.2% of respondents, a sharp rise compared with 9.7% in 2015. The second most cited issue was the possibility of conflict or war in the region, mentioned by 19.6% of respondents, almost unchanged from 18.4% a decade ago.

Other concerns include worsening health (16.2% compared with 18.4% in 2015), political instability (13.6% compared with 10.5%), decreasing income (9.7% compared with 18.6%), and job loss (7.4% compared with 13.2%).

Environmental degradation was mentioned by 2.4% of respondents, while 1.8% cited the risk of natural disasters, a fall from 5% in 2015.

A further 3.5% listed other issues as their primary concern, compared with 1.8% a decade ago, while 2.6% did not know or chose not to answer.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Studio Dream/Dreamstime.com)