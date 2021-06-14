Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 12:03
Social

Survey: Most Romanians believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will last at least 2-3 more years

14 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Almost half of Romanians (47%) believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will last at least 2-3 more years, while 30% think that it will end this year, according to a national survey conducted by the Research Institute for Quality of Life (ICCV) of the Romanian Academy and Elicom.

The same survey quoted by News.ro revealed that more than three out of five Romanians know at least one person around them - relatives, friends, co-workers, neighbours or acquaintances - who has been infected with COVID-19. At the same time, about 15% of Romanians said they had been infected with the new coronavirus.

Most people (57%) believe that the virus can spread quite quickly from person to person, while only 16% said it’s pretty difficult for a person to pass on the coronavirus to someone else.

“Although they represent a small share (6%), there is a segment of the population, of at least 800,000-900,000 people, who openly state that the new coronavirus does not exist,” the survey also revealed. However, this particular segment could be more significant, as some people avoid stating openly what they think.

Most people (42%) say that the infection caused by COVID-19 is more severe than the flu, and almost as many (40%) believe that the severity of the infection differs from person to person. At the same time, 14% of citizens believe that the infection with the new coronavirus is as serious as the flu, and only 4% think it is less serious.

A total of 1,023 people were interviewed by phone for this survey. Elicom collected the data between May 18-25 and May 28-31.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 14:13
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 06/14/2021 - 12:03
Social

Survey: Most Romanians believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will last at least 2-3 more years

14 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Almost half of Romanians (47%) believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will last at least 2-3 more years, while 30% think that it will end this year, according to a national survey conducted by the Research Institute for Quality of Life (ICCV) of the Romanian Academy and Elicom.

The same survey quoted by News.ro revealed that more than three out of five Romanians know at least one person around them - relatives, friends, co-workers, neighbours or acquaintances - who has been infected with COVID-19. At the same time, about 15% of Romanians said they had been infected with the new coronavirus.

Most people (57%) believe that the virus can spread quite quickly from person to person, while only 16% said it’s pretty difficult for a person to pass on the coronavirus to someone else.

“Although they represent a small share (6%), there is a segment of the population, of at least 800,000-900,000 people, who openly state that the new coronavirus does not exist,” the survey also revealed. However, this particular segment could be more significant, as some people avoid stating openly what they think.

Most people (42%) say that the infection caused by COVID-19 is more severe than the flu, and almost as many (40%) believe that the severity of the infection differs from person to person. At the same time, 14% of citizens believe that the infection with the new coronavirus is as serious as the flu, and only 4% think it is less serious.

A total of 1,023 people were interviewed by phone for this survey. Elicom collected the data between May 18-25 and May 28-31.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 14:13
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars