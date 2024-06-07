Study ranks RO cities where Romanians would choose to move, Brașov tops the list

A new survey conducted nationwide says that Brașov ranks first among the cities most Romanians would like to move to, followed by Cluj-Napoca and Sibiu. The study was conducted by AHA Moments for Destinații Vizionare and presented by the City Hall of Brașov.

Oradea is the fourth city on the list, followed by Timișoara, Constanța, and Bucharest.

"Brașov remains the top destination for those who want to relocate because it offers the best ratio between living conditions, education, jobs, and leisure. We may not have reached the level of economic development of other cities, but when we add up all the indicators to evaluate the standard of living, Brașov is certainly ahead of any competitor," commented mayor Allen Coliban.

According to the research, there are three aspects of development that lead the ranking: the need to relax and spend quality free time, the city's encouragement of creativity and innovation, and the educational component.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Braşov)