Regional survey shows Facebook still dominates Romanian digital landscape, TikTok gaining ground

A new study conducted by the National Sample agency (formerly European National Panels), which thoroughly analyzes how people use social media, shows that Facebook remains the most popular social network in Romania, actively used by 75% of the online population aged 18 to 54.

Romanians between 45 and 54 use Facebook with preference, while younger audiences are increasingly turning to more visual and dynamic platforms. Instagram is the top choice among those under 24, who also report higher usage of Snapchat, Reddit, X (formerly Twitter), and Threads compared to older generations.

YouTube, meanwhile, maintains a strong position, and is used by 63% of Romanians. It is especially preferred by those with university degrees.

TikTok, which has demonstrated its importance as a medium for political campaigns, is steadily gaining ground in Romania, currently used by 51% of respondents, approaching the 54% who use Instagram. The survey notes that while Instagram remains dominant among users aged 18 to 24, TikTok has become the preferred platform for the 25–34 age group.

In contrast, Telegram is used by only 20% of Romanians, with slightly higher adoption among men.

In terms of user engagement, Facebook and TikTok stand out by encouraging multiple daily interactions. Instagram and YouTube are typically accessed daily, while platforms such as Telegram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, Reddit, X, and Threads are generally used a few times a month.

Regionally, the five most used social networks in Romania and Bulgaria are Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Telegram. Although the user percentages differ between the two countries, the ranking of these platforms remains unchanged.

In contrast, Ukraine presents a distinct model, where Telegram stands out as the clear leader among social networks, reflecting a unique user behavior compared to its neighbors.

Among professional platforms, LinkedIn maintains its status as the most recognized career-oriented social network. Romania leads in its use, with 16% of online users aged 18 to 54 active on the platform. In Bulgaria, LinkedIn is used by only one in ten people in this age group, while in Ukraine the adoption is much lower, with only 4% of respondents saying they use it.

Romanians also prove to be early adopters of Red Note, a new controversial social and e-commerce app from China. Around 6% of local respondents have already started using the platform.

