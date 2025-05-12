New survey shows rising polarization, low trust in Romania’s democracy

A new survey conducted between the two rounds of Romania’s presidential elections shows that trust in democratic institutions is at a historic low, despite continued civic participation. The “Unfinished Democracy” poll, carried out by AtlasIntel in partnership with the Eidos Foundation and Politică la Minut, reveals widespread dissatisfaction with how democracy functions in Romania.

Only 28% of Romanians are satisfied with the current state of democracy, and just 21% believe the presidential elections will be entirely free and fair, according to the survey. Despite this skepticism, 53% believe Romania’s democracy is still developing, although in an unstable manner.

Corruption remains the leading concern, with 88.5% of respondents identifying it as the country’s most pressing issue. Over 70% believe that most politicians are corrupt, and low levels of trust also extend to public servants, local leaders, journalists, and the media.

The data suggest that many citizens now view corruption as the norm rather than the exception, said Andrei Roman, founder of AtlasIntel. “When three out of four citizens believe most politicians are corrupt — and neither the media nor public officials escape suspicion — it becomes clear that rebuilding trust must begin urgently. Without both a symbolic and real cleansing of the public space, democratic dialogue risks suffocating.”

According to the same source, Romania’s EU and NATO membership continues to be seen as a stabilizing factor. More than half of those surveyed express high or very high trust in both organizations. While detailed knowledge of EU institutions is limited, a majority of respondents are aware of NATO’s collective defense clause.

The poll also highlights deep societal divisions, with polarization seen across age groups, regions, and education levels.

The survey was conducted from April 25 to May 2, 2025, based on a representative sample of 1,773 Romanian adults and has a margin of error of ±2 percentage points. The findings were presented during the Unfinished Democracy event in Bucharest, which included public debates and workshops aimed at encouraging dialogue around the future of democracy.

(Photo source: press release)