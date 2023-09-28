Healthcare

Surgeons perform first artificial heart implant in a child in Romania

28 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Surgeons at the Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplants in Târgu Mureş recently announced the successful implantation of an artificial heart in a 17-year-old patient in Romania.

Heart transplant expert Dr. Svetozar Putnik from Belgrade assisted the surgeons from Târgu Mureş.

"It is said that only God can enter someone's soul. And it is so. I went to the Institute this morning, thinking about what is in the heart of a 17-year-old girl, one of our patients, who is waiting for a transplant, knowing how few donors there are for this age group. The solution of an artificial heart was the only one that could keep her alive due to severe heart failure. And the surgery was successful. This is the fourth artificial heart implantation we have achieved this year and the first in Romania for a child," head of the cardiovascular surgery section Dr. Horaţiu Suciu stated on Facebook, cited by Digi24

The doctor added that in the evening when he left for home after this success, he looked at the park in front of the hospital, which is the future site of the Heart Institute in Târgu Mureş. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: doberman84 | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Surgeons perform first artificial heart implant in a child in Romania

28 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Surgeons at the Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases and Transplants in Târgu Mureş recently announced the successful implantation of an artificial heart in a 17-year-old patient in Romania.

Heart transplant expert Dr. Svetozar Putnik from Belgrade assisted the surgeons from Târgu Mureş.

"It is said that only God can enter someone's soul. And it is so. I went to the Institute this morning, thinking about what is in the heart of a 17-year-old girl, one of our patients, who is waiting for a transplant, knowing how few donors there are for this age group. The solution of an artificial heart was the only one that could keep her alive due to severe heart failure. And the surgery was successful. This is the fourth artificial heart implantation we have achieved this year and the first in Romania for a child," head of the cardiovascular surgery section Dr. Horaţiu Suciu stated on Facebook, cited by Digi24

The doctor added that in the evening when he left for home after this success, he looked at the park in front of the hospital, which is the future site of the Heart Institute in Târgu Mureş. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: doberman84 | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria