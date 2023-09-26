Healthcare

Only 63 organ donations in Romania in 2023, thousands on waiting lists

26 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of organ donations for transplants carried out in Romania nationwide since the beginning of this year is 63, comparable to the number of donations made last year, according to data presented by the interim director of the National Transplant Agency, Genady Vatachi. Meanwhile, thousands are on the waiting lists for receiving a new organ.

"The number of donors can always be higher. We always talk about an organ shortage, a shortage of donors. [...] Regarding donation, it is good for people to be informed about this situation and this possibility before we reach those sad and tragic moments," said Vatachi, cited by News.ro

According to the head of the transplant agency, the figures for organ retrieval this year at the national level are comparable to those of last year. "This year, compared to last year, we are almost the same. So far, there have been 63 retrievals performed, and there are 63 other potential donors. For various reasons, many of those who are identified as potential organ donors do not reach the retrieval stage. Among the reasons are family refusal, medical reasons, technical reasons related to donors, including colleagues from Legal Medicine who may not agree because it could disrupt medico-legal autopsy, there are many reasons," the doctor said. 

Organ retrieval procedures are performed when patients completely and irreversibly lose brain activity. Such patients are kept alive because their hearts are still beating due to mechanical ventilation. 

The director of the National Transplant Agency stated that there are strategies and measures in place to increase the number of donors, given that there are thousands of patients on transplant waiting lists. Romania also has partnerships in the field of transplantation with the Republic of Moldova and Bulgaria, and countries such as Slovenia or North Macedonia have expressed their intention to collaborate as well.

Opposition to organ donation may be one of the major factors preventing more life-saving transplants. The spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church, Vasile Bănescu, stated that “the Church is entirely in favor of paired organ donation, an act intended to save a person's life." He emphasized that "the Church does not prohibit anything from anyone but only invites discernment," especially regarding those people declared to be in “brain death.” “The very notion of 'brain death' is defined differently in many countries. 'Brain death' does not completely coincide with real death. For this reason, the conscience and freedom of those involved in an act that involves the life and death of individuals have not only medical but also moral connotations and have the final say,” Bănescu said, cited by G4Media.

Discussions about organ retrieval for transplantation have resurfaced in the context of parents of a 14-year-old child declared brain dead reportedly changing their minds after initially agreeing to donate their son's organs following a discussion with their spiritual advisor.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vchalup | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Only 63 organ donations in Romania in 2023, thousands on waiting lists

26 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of organ donations for transplants carried out in Romania nationwide since the beginning of this year is 63, comparable to the number of donations made last year, according to data presented by the interim director of the National Transplant Agency, Genady Vatachi. Meanwhile, thousands are on the waiting lists for receiving a new organ.

"The number of donors can always be higher. We always talk about an organ shortage, a shortage of donors. [...] Regarding donation, it is good for people to be informed about this situation and this possibility before we reach those sad and tragic moments," said Vatachi, cited by News.ro

According to the head of the transplant agency, the figures for organ retrieval this year at the national level are comparable to those of last year. "This year, compared to last year, we are almost the same. So far, there have been 63 retrievals performed, and there are 63 other potential donors. For various reasons, many of those who are identified as potential organ donors do not reach the retrieval stage. Among the reasons are family refusal, medical reasons, technical reasons related to donors, including colleagues from Legal Medicine who may not agree because it could disrupt medico-legal autopsy, there are many reasons," the doctor said. 

Organ retrieval procedures are performed when patients completely and irreversibly lose brain activity. Such patients are kept alive because their hearts are still beating due to mechanical ventilation. 

The director of the National Transplant Agency stated that there are strategies and measures in place to increase the number of donors, given that there are thousands of patients on transplant waiting lists. Romania also has partnerships in the field of transplantation with the Republic of Moldova and Bulgaria, and countries such as Slovenia or North Macedonia have expressed their intention to collaborate as well.

Opposition to organ donation may be one of the major factors preventing more life-saving transplants. The spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church, Vasile Bănescu, stated that “the Church is entirely in favor of paired organ donation, an act intended to save a person's life." He emphasized that "the Church does not prohibit anything from anyone but only invites discernment," especially regarding those people declared to be in “brain death.” “The very notion of 'brain death' is defined differently in many countries. 'Brain death' does not completely coincide with real death. For this reason, the conscience and freedom of those involved in an act that involves the life and death of individuals have not only medical but also moral connotations and have the final say,” Bănescu said, cited by G4Media.

Discussions about organ retrieval for transplantation have resurfaced in the context of parents of a 14-year-old child declared brain dead reportedly changing their minds after initially agreeing to donate their son's organs following a discussion with their spiritual advisor.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vchalup | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria