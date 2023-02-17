Music

 

 

Romanian music festival Sunwaves goes international with an edition in the United Arab Emirates

17 February 2023
Sunwaves, the electronic music festival born in 2007 in Romania’s popular seaside city of Mamaia, will go international again this spring, with a first edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 2-5.

Sunwaves is known for its non-stop program, a concept also exported to the emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, for the first time. According to the organizers, the event received special approval from the UAE to hold its day & night edition.

Artists such as Loco Dice, Seth Troxler, Dubfire, Praslea, Dan Andrei or Rhadoo will entertain the crowd in the Emirates. Further details are available here.

The Sunwaves festival organized the first international edition in 2021 in Zanzibar - Tanzania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

