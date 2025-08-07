New sunoil refinery under construction in eastern Romania

The future edible oil factory in the Galati Free Zone in eastern Romania, planned by Sunpro Oils (Romania), has received the construction permit so that the works will begin shortly. The equipment has started to arrive, mayor Ionuț Pucheanu announced on Facebook.

With Sunpro Group (Switzerland) among the owners with a 25% participation, Sunpro Oils announced in 2023 that it would invest EUR 20 million in an oil factory in Galati. Mayor Ionuț Pucheanu said at the time that the investment would create over 200 jobs.

Since 2023, Sunpro Group has sold its participation in the Romanian company, which is now controlled 50:50 by Cyprus-based Erdigama Limited and Koksi Holding Ltd, Economedia.ro reported.

Koksi Holding Ltd is an investment vehicle active in the markets of Ukraine, the Baltic countries, Cyprus, and Hungary. Koksi, the business of Cypriot entrepreneur Oksana Kushnir, has in its portfolio, in particular, investments in real estate and the production of energy-efficient technologies.

Not so much is known about Erdigama Limited, which seems to be an SPV. Its publicly listed officials include Theodoros Loukaris (director) and Nikos Tsangararis (secretary).

(Photo source: Ryzhov Sergey/Dreamstime.com)