Music festival near Bucharest adds Two Door Cinema Club, Keane & more to its 2020 lineup

The organizers of Summer Well, a music festival held yearly on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest, have announced new names for the 2020 edition. These are indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club, English rock band Keane, American indie pop band Foster the People, Balthazar, L’Imperatrice, Jadu Heart, Digitalism and Bob Moses (club set).

Two Door Cinema Club will be for the first time in Romania at the festival, local Wall-street.ro reported. The band is on a tour promoting the new album "False Alarm,” released last year.

Summer Well celebrates its 10th edition this year, and the lineup also includes Of Monsters and Men, Tom Walker and Nothing But Thieves. More names are yet to be announced.

The festival will be organized on the Stirbey Domain between August 7 and August 9. The program includes concerts, art installations, exhibitions and street food events.

A pass for Summer Well 2020 costs RON 275 + taxes and can be purchased from the festival’s website.

