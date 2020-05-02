Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 14:42
Events
Music festival near Bucharest adds Two Door Cinema Club, Keane & more to its 2020 lineup
05 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The organizers of Summer Well, a music festival held yearly on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest, have announced new names for the 2020 edition. These are indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club, English rock band Keane, American indie pop band Foster the People, Balthazar, L’Imperatrice, Jadu Heart, Digitalism and Bob Moses (club set).

Two Door Cinema Club will be for the first time in Romania at the festival, local Wall-street.ro reported. The band is on a tour promoting the new album "False Alarm,” released last year.

Summer Well celebrates its 10th edition this year, and the lineup also includes Of Monsters and Men, Tom Walker and Nothing But Thieves. More names are yet to be announced.

The festival will be organized on the Stirbey Domain between August 7 and August 9. The program includes concerts, art installations, exhibitions and street food events.

A pass for Summer Well 2020 costs RON 275 + taxes and can be purchased from the festival’s website.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Summer Well Festival)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 14:42
Events
Music festival near Bucharest adds Two Door Cinema Club, Keane & more to its 2020 lineup
05 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The organizers of Summer Well, a music festival held yearly on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest, have announced new names for the 2020 edition. These are indie rock band Two Door Cinema Club, English rock band Keane, American indie pop band Foster the People, Balthazar, L’Imperatrice, Jadu Heart, Digitalism and Bob Moses (club set).

Two Door Cinema Club will be for the first time in Romania at the festival, local Wall-street.ro reported. The band is on a tour promoting the new album "False Alarm,” released last year.

Summer Well celebrates its 10th edition this year, and the lineup also includes Of Monsters and Men, Tom Walker and Nothing But Thieves. More names are yet to be announced.

The festival will be organized on the Stirbey Domain between August 7 and August 9. The program includes concerts, art installations, exhibitions and street food events.

A pass for Summer Well 2020 costs RON 275 + taxes and can be purchased from the festival’s website.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Summer Well Festival)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project
04 February 2020
Eco
EC bans Romania from using bee-killing pesticides
04 February 2020
Business
Romania’s Govt. wants to be able to block the transfer of oil and gas licenses to undesired investors
03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals
30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40