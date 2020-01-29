Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 14:42
Events
Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will perform at Romanian seaside festival this summer
29 January 2020
Neversea, a popular music festival held at the Romanian seaside, announced the first artists for this year’s edition. The event will be organized on a beach in Constanta between July 2 and July 5.

Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Passenger, Parov Stelar, Tyga, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo, Nicky Romero, Nina Kraviz, Jamie Jones, Dub FX, Borgore, and Paul Kalkbrenner are the first names announced on Wednesday, January 29.

"The year 2020 marks a festival premiere in Romania and in Europe: American rapper Tyga, at Neversea," the organizers said in a press release quoted by News.ro.

Neversea is one of the biggest music festivals in Romania. At the end of last year, more than 10,000 passes were sold for the event’s 2020 edition in less than 24 hours.

Over 240,000 people, from Romania and from abroad, attended the 2019 edition of the festival. The lineup included more than 150 international artists, such as G-Eazy, Jessie J, Afrojack, Lost Frequencies, Steve Aoki, Rudimental DJ, Jamie Jones, Tale of Us, and Andy C.

(Photo source: Facebook/Neversea)

(Photo source: Facebook/Neversea)

40