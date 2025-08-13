Entertainment

Summer sled track to be inaugurated in Romania’s Predeal mountain resort

13 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The summer sled track in Romanian mountain resort town of Predeal will be inaugurated by the end of August, after obtaining the necessary approvals. The track, located in the Clăbucet slope area of Predeal, is 822 meters long and has 22 sleds.

The investment amounted to EUR 1.3 million and the new track features a tunnel. It also has a maximum speed of 40 kilometers per hour in the downhill areas. 

“We are proud of an investment made from our own funds. The work is completed but is still in the possession of the consortium that won the tender. We have not yet carried out the handover procedure for the summer sled track,” said Predeal mayor Sorin Ciobanu, cited by Radio Brasov.

Depending on the weather conditions, the installation can also be used in the winter season as an alternative entertainment option for tourists who come to the resort, since the summer sled track runs parallel to the Clăbucet slope and will not interfere with skiers.

Sinaia, another mountain resort neighboring Predeal, is also set to open the longest summer sledding track in Romania sometime in the autumn, despite plans to inaugurate it on August 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Joruba | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Entertainment

Summer sled track to be inaugurated in Romania’s Predeal mountain resort

13 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The summer sled track in Romanian mountain resort town of Predeal will be inaugurated by the end of August, after obtaining the necessary approvals. The track, located in the Clăbucet slope area of Predeal, is 822 meters long and has 22 sleds.

The investment amounted to EUR 1.3 million and the new track features a tunnel. It also has a maximum speed of 40 kilometers per hour in the downhill areas. 

“We are proud of an investment made from our own funds. The work is completed but is still in the possession of the consortium that won the tender. We have not yet carried out the handover procedure for the summer sled track,” said Predeal mayor Sorin Ciobanu, cited by Radio Brasov.

Depending on the weather conditions, the installation can also be used in the winter season as an alternative entertainment option for tourists who come to the resort, since the summer sled track runs parallel to the Clăbucet slope and will not interfere with skiers.

Sinaia, another mountain resort neighboring Predeal, is also set to open the longest summer sledding track in Romania sometime in the autumn, despite plans to inaugurate it on August 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Joruba | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 August 2025
Defense
Germany deploys Eurofighters to Romania for eight-month NATO air policing mission
13 August 2025
Cluj Napoca
Smoking ban enforced in Cluj-Napoca’s parks, bus stops and sports facilities
13 August 2025
Culture
Romanian village to host museum of local, global traditional whistles
13 August 2025
Politics
US Department of State criticizes Romania over cancelled presidential elections in human rights report
13 August 2025
M&A
Media group Titluri Quality takes over major news website G4Media in Romania
13 August 2025
Macro
Romanian finance minister orders integrity checks on large companies with overdue tax debts
13 August 2025
Society
Over 200,000 tourists expected on Romanian seaside for St. Mary’s mini-break - busiest weekend of the season
13 August 2025
Politics
Romanian president reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with Zelensky, to visit Kyiv this autumn