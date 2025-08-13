Summer sled track to be inaugurated in Romania’s Predeal mountain resort

The summer sled track in Romanian mountain resort town of Predeal will be inaugurated by the end of August, after obtaining the necessary approvals. The track, located in the Clăbucet slope area of Predeal, is 822 meters long and has 22 sleds.

The investment amounted to EUR 1.3 million and the new track features a tunnel. It also has a maximum speed of 40 kilometers per hour in the downhill areas.

“We are proud of an investment made from our own funds. The work is completed but is still in the possession of the consortium that won the tender. We have not yet carried out the handover procedure for the summer sled track,” said Predeal mayor Sorin Ciobanu, cited by Radio Brasov.

Depending on the weather conditions, the installation can also be used in the winter season as an alternative entertainment option for tourists who come to the resort, since the summer sled track runs parallel to the Clăbucet slope and will not interfere with skiers.

Sinaia, another mountain resort neighboring Predeal, is also set to open the longest summer sledding track in Romania sometime in the autumn, despite plans to inaugurate it on August 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Joruba | Dreamstime.com)