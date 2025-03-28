Longest summer sled track in Romania to open in Sinaia mountain resort

The longest summer sledding track in Romania is set to open in the mountain town of Sinaia, some 120 km north of Bucharest, most likely around August 1. The investment is valued at RON 12 million (EUR 2.4 million).

The town, which also hosts the famous Peleș Castle, is currently most popular during the winter time. From November 28, 2024 to March 25, 2025, roughly two million accesses were registered by the Transport Urban authority, which manages the ski area in the resort.

With the new sledding track, Sinaia is seeking to become an all-year destination for tourists.

"Winter tourism was good for Sinaia this season. It's true, year after year, the snow seems to melt faster, less seems to fall from the sky, temperatures are problematic, we have large temperature differences, and wind,” said the general director of Transport Urban Sinaia, Maria Floricică, cited by Agerpres.

“Our priority at the moment is the summer sled. We have already signed the contract for a single-rail sled installation with 65 bob-style vehicles, which will start from Cota 1400 and reach Cota 1000, at the departure station of the Sinaia gondola,” she added.

The sled will be the longest in Romania, at over two kilometers. The project is financed by the agency’s own funds and through a bank loan.

On top of the sled, Sinaia boasts major events and bike trails to keep tourists coming through the summer.

"When we talk about the issue of tourism in Romania, about promotion funds, we need to see how they are spent and who is spending them. How often is the connection established with the people of Romania, with those on the ground? Good promotion can be done, but it certainly requires a lot of funds and a great deal of communication," Floricică said during a promotional event for specialists dedicated to mountain resorts titled "Rediscover Valea Prahovei."

(Photo source: Joruba | Dreamstime.com)