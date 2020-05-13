Homeowners in Romania will get EUR 15,000 subsidies to improve energy efficiency

The Romanian state will cover 60% of the costs for homeowners who want to increase the energy efficiency of their homes under the "Energy Efficient House" Program.

The subsidy will not exceed EUR 15,000 per beneficiary, and the total funds allotted to this program amount to EUR 100 million, according to environment minister Costel Alexe, Digi24.ro reported. The budget will thus cover some 9,000 individual recipients.

Homeowners will be able to install thermal insulation systems, better insulating windows, gas-fired boilers using condensation technology, solar panels, LED lighting systems, and any other systems that can improve the energy efficiency of their houses.

There will be no paperwork, and all the procedures will take place online, minister Alexe promised. The only documents required are the homeowner's ID card, proof of ownership, and energy efficiency certificate, and an audit to show how the energy efficiency will improve with the investment. The beneficiaries must submit these documents within 60 days after the program launches.

"The implementation period of the investment will be 18 months. At the end of the works, the state will pay the subsidy: 60% of the project's value, up to a maximum of EUR 15,000," minister Alexe explained.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)