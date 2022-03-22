Croatian fast-food chain Submarine Burger to enter Romanian market

The Croatian restaurant chain Submarine Burger is preparing, after a stage of market testing, the opening of at least three restaurants in Bucharest, Profit.ro reported.

Submarine is at its first step outside Croatia. The Croatian chain, which specializes in making burgers from organic ingredients, was launched in 2014 by entrepreneurs Dragoljub Bozović and Aleksandar Lazinica.

It currently operates a network of 13 physical restaurants and dark kitchens in Croatia.

The chain has launched its first “dark” cuisine in the country through a partnership with a delivery service, in preparation of opening several physical restaurants on the local market this year.

The "dark" kitchens, also known as satellite restaurants, serve customers exclusively through online or mobile applications, with no tables or serving space.

(Photo: Vadims Puzdrans/ Dreamstime)

