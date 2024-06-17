Study: Young Romanians want schools to offer learning programs based on practical examples, real life

Seven out of ten young people in Romania want learning programs based on practical examples, exercises, and real life scenarios. A study carried out by UP Generation and market research agency MKOR revealed that young Romanians between the ages of 16 and 24 want to follow learning programs different from the schools’ traditional curriculum, which would help them develop their talents and acquire new life skills.

Personal development and preparation for professional life are a major concern for Romanian youth, the study found. Almost all (95%) have already identified areas they want to improve, with the top three preferences being financial education (37%), public speaking (36%), and marketing and communication (28%).

The top is completed by more business-oriented fields, such as leadership and management (25%) or entrepreneurial education (22%). Technology and innovation also appeal to a quarter of respondents.

Preferences can vary depending on demographic characteristics such as gender and age, the same source revealed. For example, teenagers mainly want to be able to express themselves freely in public, while for students and those already in their first job, financial education becomes a priority above the general average.

At the same time, the study says, young women are more attracted to the development of empathy and emotional intelligence (24%), unlike boys, who have a greater appetite for the tech area (30%), including AI. Also, sales and negotiation are the preferred fields of young men.

Asked what changes they would like to make in their lives to feel fulfilled, 14% of young people said they wanted financial stability, and 12% - learning and education. A similar percentage is looking for a change in their professional life: from finding a job or changing their current one to earning more or enjoying more flexibility.

Improving social and emotional skills, as well as increasing self-confidence, would bring fulfillment to 6% of the young people surveyed.

Last but not least, young people value access to mentors to guide their professional and personal development.

“The study we carried out shows the great need and interest of young people to improve skills that are not taught to them either in school or college and, above all, essential socio-human skills in the field of work, such as collaboration, communication, adaptability, and managing emotions, resilience. Life skills, or rather the lack thereof, hold us back from fulfilling our potential, most of the time,” said entrepreneur Monica Florea, CEO and founder of UP Generation.

The study was carried out in May on a sample of 800 respondents, men and women between the ages of 16 and 24.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ammentorp/Dreamstime.com)