Student team from Romania’s Babeș-Bolyai University secures gold at economics competition in China

A team of students from the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration (FSEGA) at Babeș-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca won the gold medal at the 29th edition of the international economics case study competition titled ‘NIBS Worldwide Case Competition.’

The competition held in Nanchang, China, brought together 16 university teams from 13 countries, qualified through the global selection process in 2024, according to Agerpres.

The Cluj team secured the top spot in their division during the preliminary phase and subsequently won both the semifinals and the final. As a result, UBB claimed the title of world champion for the 2025 edition, surpassing Belgium’s EPHEC team and the Netherlands’ Rotterdam Business School team on the podium, according to a press release from the university.

During the competition, participating teams had to solve five real-life case studies, covering topics such as the global expansion of an African women's fashion brand, boosting Chinese tourism in Saudi Arabia, developing organizational culture and human resources at Seams and Stitches, a franchise and expansion plan for chopstick recycling company ChopValue, and, in the final round, designing a strategy for China’s Tencent Games to capitalize on business opportunities in the “survival, open world, and crafting” game category.

The FSEGA student team, made up of Boros Richard (2nd year, Management), Fazakas Boglarka (2nd year, Economic Informatics), Kolozsi Gergo (3rd year, Marketing), and Kozma Krisztina (2nd year, Management), competed in the division against teams from Finland, Brazil, and the US.

The Romanian team outperformed the team from Technological University Dublin, Ireland, in the semifinals. In the finals, the UBB team competed against teams from Heilbronn University (Germany), Rotterdam Business School (Netherlands), and EPHEC (Belgium), and was given the win by the jury.

Founded in 1581, the Babeș-Bolyai University is the oldest in Romania, and is regularly ranked in the top among universities in the country.

(Photo source: Universitatea Babeș-Bolyai on Facebook)