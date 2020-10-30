Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business

Romanian Govt. taken by surprise by strong demand for working capital grants

30 October 2020
Over 22,200 Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises submitted requests for working capital grants under the second measure of the EUR 1 billion program launched by the Government to support local entrepreneurs.

Local SMEs from sectors directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for grants of up to EUR 150,000 under this measure.

But the EUR 350 million budget (including EUR 42.5 mln co-financing from recipients and EUR 42.5 mln from the national budget with the rest coming from the EU budget) can cover only up to 5,000 requests, according to economy minister Virgil Popescu's estimates.

The Government could double the budget for this measure after prime minister Ludovic Orban suggested such a move and EU funds minister Marcel Bolos confirmed that some EUR 500 mln could be allotted, Startupcafe.ro reported.

Meanwhile, more than 40% of the budget allotted for the first measure, which consists of EUR 2,000 microgrants for SMEs with no employees and individual enterprises (PFA), remained unspent. Prime minister Orban announced a new round of financing for microenterprises to distribute the EUR 41.5 mln left after the first round.

The second round will also be open to SMEs with under EUR 5,000 in revenues but set up in 2019.

The entire EUR 1 bln program to help local entrepreneurs and SMEs that need working capital and investment grants is financed from the European Union's budget.

The third measure of this program consists of investment grants of EUR 50,000 to EUR 200,000. This measure hasn't been launched yet.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

