Street Delivery festival in Romania focuses on environment at 2020 edition
27 February 2020
This year’s Street Delivery, an event that started with the mission of making the city’s streets more available to its people rather than the cars, will focus this year on the topic “Cities for the Environment.”

The event, which takes place both in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, will send local authorities a series of citizen demands regarding climate change.

The event is held in Bucharest Timişoara, Iaşi, Cluj, Baia Mare, Oradea, Craiova, Bacău, Sibiu and Chişinău in June.

“This year, we are inviting the community of hundreds of people gathered around Street Delivery to take part in the largest focus group dedicated to climate change in order to turn our cities into landmarks of change,” the organizers have announced.

The event plans to find, together with the participants, solutions for four of the public services with the most impact, namely energy, green areas, mobility, and waste management.

Other projects presented will illustrate best practices in the area of personal choices: food, responsible consumption, fashion and others.

(Photo: Catalina Zaharescu Tiensuu | Dreamstime.com)

