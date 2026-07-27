Trade union federation Sanitas prepares for general strike in Romanian hospitals

The Sanitas Federation of trade unions in the Romanian medical system is preparing to launch a general strike, scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, according to Informat.ro. The interim Labour Ministry assured, however, that most of the employees in the public health system will earn more and none will earn less under the new Wage Law.

The day before, on July 27 at 1:00 PM, the National Council of the Federation will meet to decide the details of the protest, with the main dissatisfaction being the draft Wage Law for the budgetary sector.

According to union leaders, the strike will affect 400 hospitals, meaning the majority of public hospitals in Romania. The law requires a plan, which must ensure the continuity of emergency services, with at least a third of employees at work.

The federation has obtained a provisional suspension of the consultations for the Wage Law, but it is not a final decision.

The unionists are challenging persistent wage inequities and a bonus system that does not accurately reflect working conditions. They have also requested mediation from the Romanian president.

Responding to unionists' concerns, the interim minister of labour, Dragoș Pîslaru, claimed that over two-thirds of employees in the healthcare sector will benefit from salary increases under the Wage Law, emphasising that no decrease in income will occur.

"The truth is that no income [total income, including bonuses] will decrease under the proposed Wage Law. This is a principle that was agreed upon with the political parties, and it serves as a very clear protection, and I can tell you without any hesitation that there is no question of anyone in the health sector earning less under the new Wage Law," the minister said.

He dismissed the information about salary cuts as false and explained that the unions' protests are caused by their desire to obtain higher increases.

Pîslaru mentioned that RON 2.5 billion is supplementary allocated for the healthcare sector next year, and the number of employees who will not benefit from income raises could drop below 15% through adjustments to the regulations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Călin)