New poll shows Social Democrats ahead of Liberals, competing for second place in Romania

The Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) continues to lead in Romanians' voting intentions, according to a CURS poll published on July 26, while the fight for second place is tight – with the difference between Social Democrats (PSD, second place) and Liberals (PNL, third place) being smaller than the margin of error. The poll also indicated that most Romanians do not wish for early elections (58% versus 33%) or the dismissal of president Nicusor Dan (57% versus 31%).

While early elections may result in a similar distribution of seats in Parliament, small changes such as PSD losing ground and falling to third place may have major implications at the top of the parties, possibly giving a chance to the formation of a ruling coalition that seems impossible at this moment.

According to the CURS survey, AUR is credited with 34% of voting intentions. In second place is PSD, with 23%, closely followed by PNL, with 21%, Adevarul reported. The ranking is completed by USR, with 9%, and UDMR, with 4%.

SOS Romania would be below the electoral threshold, with 3% of voting options. PNRR, founded by Cristian Popescu Piedone, and the Conservative Action (ACT), led by former AUR leader Claudiu Târziu, are each credited with 2% of voting intentions, as is the "Other Party" option.

POT, a party that crossed the electoral threshold in 2024, does not appear in the opinion poll.

An IRES poll published last week also placed AUR in first place, but credited the party with a higher score, 40%. In the same survey, commissioned by PSD, the Social Democrats were in second place, with 21%, and the PNL in third place, with 17%.

In contrast, the survey by the Political Rating Agency, conducted between June 30 and July 3, placed PNL in second place, ahead of PSD. AUR was credited with 36.4% of voting intentions, followed by PNL, with 22.4%, and PSD, with 17.9%. USR was credited with 10.5%, and UDMR with 4.9%.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)