Northern Romania: Man struck by lightning, storm winds bring down a forest in Maramureș

Video

The county of Maramureș, in northwest Romania, saw significant damage following the storms on Monday evening, July 1. A man who was herding animals was struck by lightning and died. Additionally, a forest was leveled by the wind.

A person herding animals in the mountainous area of Ocna Șugatag was struck by lightning during the storms. Unfortunately, the Maramureș County Ambulance Service team that arrived at the scene confirmed the person's death.

"The dangerous hydrometeorological phenomena have caused significant damage in Maramureș County. Precipitation thresholds were exceeded at the hydrometric stations in Cavnic, Vadu Izei, Strâmtura, Ferești, Sighetu Marmației, and Copalnic. Hail fell in Cavnic and Copalnic," announced the Maramureș Prefecture on Monday evening.

"In Văleni, Călinești commune, the storm brought down a forest," the institution further specified.

Digi24 reported that the strong storm almost completely destroyed the forest in Văleni. The devastating gusts of wind simply snapped trees in half, creating a scene the locals said they had never seen before.

Wind gusts, which reached speeds of 70-80 km/h, affected several roofs in the localities of Sighetu Marmației, Budești, Șișești, Cavnic, Rona de Sus, and Petrova.

"Based on the data received so far, the electrical supply network faults have affected 7,180 consumers. Trees brought down by the strong wind gusts caused damage to 94 transformer points and eight medium voltage lines. Twenty localities are entirely or partially without electricity. All intervention crews of Electrica are in the field, working to repair the faults and restore power to consumers," the Prefecture added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook video capture)