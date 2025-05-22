The Stock.estate platform has attracted investments of over EUR 1 million

News from Companies

Licensed in the autumn of 2023 by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) and launched for trading in January 2024, Stock.estate reports a total of over EUR 1 million in investments attracted into local real estate assets.

Stock.estate is a crowdfunding platform—the first of its kind authorized by the ASF in Romania and the only operational platform at the local level so far. Investment in the platform has exceeded half a million euros, and its development process is ongoing.

The goal of Stock.estate is to offer investment opportunities in the real estate sector, with a minimum investment amount of 100 euros.

“It has been over a year since our launch on the market, and we are both proud and excited to see how beautifully and organically Romania's real estate market has grown. Real estate investments are becoming increasingly attractive to Romanians, who are not just looking for a simple investment tool but are doing their research, showing concern, and making the final decision only after having all the necessary information. The steps toward a healthy investment culture may not be large, but every step matters, and the fact that in just one year we’ve managed to reach the one-million-euro milestone shows how much Romania’s real estate market has matured,” states Vicențiu Vlad – Co-founder & CEO of the Stock.estate.

The platform currently counts over 2,500 registered users (i.e., individuals who have created an account on the platform and consistently accessed information related to the use of the financial investment instrument), more than 220 of whom have made direct investments through the platform, and over 600 active investments across a total of 18 funded real estate projects. According to the platform, the average investment per project is approximately €1,700, while an active investor typically invests around €4,500—equivalent to nearly three placements per year. The largest investor on the platform holds a portfolio worth €75,000.

“We have investors who have been following us since November 2023 but only chose to invest in March 2025 after a careful analysis period of over a year and a half. Other investors have increased their placements from a few hundred to several thousand euros, which is a clear sign that trust in the platform is building over time,” explains Vlad.

Stock.estate represents a profitable alternative to traditional investment options, especially given the current economic context in which bank deposit interest rates remain low and government bonds offer varying returns. The platform provides a solid and accessible alternative for private investors, with returns up to 5 times higher than bank deposits and 3 times higher than those offered by government bonds. According to Stock.estate's calculations, the average return recorded on the platform exceeds 14%.

The crowdfunding market in Romania shows significant potential, estimated at approximately 200 million euros, thanks to the steadily growing interest from both investors and entrepreneurs.“With new regulations that facilitate access and protect investors, crowdfunding platforms in Romania—like Stock.estate—have started gaining traction, offering financing opportunities for the real estate market. This platform not only democratizes access to capital but also enables market validation and project marketing, thus contributing to the development of a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem,” says Alexandru Constantin – Co-founder & CTO of Stock.estate.

According to the co-founders, the company’s expectations for the next year on the Romanian market forecast growth of over 300%, given the increasing interest from local investors.

Stock.estate was founded by entrepreneurs Vicențiu Vlad and Alexandru Constantin (in opening picture)

With an eight-year military career that included international missions and collaboration with organizations such as the United Nations, Vicențiu Vlad gained solid expertise in project management and developing effective business strategies. This international experience gives him a global perspective and deep understanding of various contexts and markets, allowing him to bring best business practices to the national level. He chose to launch the Stock.estate platform and obtaining the first national crowdlending license after his own personal investments in Romanian real estate gave him a deep understanding of the local market. His personal portfolio includes over 20 residential, commercial, and tourism real estate units.

Passionate about technology from an early age, Alexandru Constantin was building websites as early as high school. At that time, startups weren’t being launched—people just made websites. He worked in several corporations as a software engineer starting during his computer science studies, which he later completed. During his final undergraduate year and throughout his master’s degree at the same faculty, he discovered artificial intelligence, which led him to specialize in machine learning. He continued working as an AI engineer, during which time he founded several startups in the Fintech and AI sectors.

He never gave up on his childhood dream, which gradually evolved into founding a company at the intersection of his passions and his desire to create something that helps others. This led him to launch Romania’s first accredited real estate crowdlending platform—Stock.estate. He also envisions a future where Romanians are more financially aware and adopt diversified investment strategies with Stock.estate being one of the key components.

