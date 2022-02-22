Steven Greenway appointed CEO of Romanian carrier Blue Air

Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air has appointed Steven Greenway as CEO beginning March 1, 2022.

Greenway, who has over 25 years of international experience in low-cost aviation, has a mandate to coordinate the relaunch of operations after the pandemic, the company said.

He takes over from Oana Petrescu, who carries on as the company’s president of the board.

Greenway previously held key roles in Europe, as well as in the United States, Australia and Canada in companies such as Swoop, WestJet, Scoot, SkyEurope, Virgin Blue, Virgin Atlantic or Qantas. “He has an impressive track record in delivering the best customer experience and financial results for low-cost airlines, and an integrated vision of the future of low-cost aviation,” Blue Air said.

The carrier is preparing to return to operational levels similar to those before the pandemic starting June, Blue Air explained in a release.

“At the same time, Blue Air is aware that the coming months will be critical for how the European aviation market will be reshaped after the pandemic. The future of Blue Air in the coming years is relying on the discipline with which the company will mobilize during the coming months to operate a profitable summer season and to position itself as the first travel option of its passengers,” it said.

During the last two years, Blue Air had to continuously adjust its level of operation, fleet size, computer systems, the network served as well as its teamwork style, while continuously investing in passenger experience, and now the company is ready to begin a new stage in its development, the airline explained.

“At this point, Blue Air has all the necessary ingredients for success: an incredibly passionate and professional team, a new fuel-efficient fleet of 737 MAX8 aircraft being introduced, continuing investment in IT and a great network of convenient airports and high demanded destinations. We expect a robust performance starting this summer,” Steven Greenway said.

“Steven shares the same values with us and has the same ambitions. Moreover, his experience in international aviation and the support he has received from a number of investors interested in the Blue Air story further guarantee the pragmatism and feasibility of our plan,” Oana Petrescu, president of the Board at Blue Air, said.

Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline by the number of passengers transported, with an ultra-low-cost (ULC) business model. The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft. In its 17 years of operation, it has carried more than 32 million passengers and flown over 340 million kilometers.

(Photo: Richair/ Dreamstime)

