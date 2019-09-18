Romania Insider
Stefanini joins forces with Romanian entrepreneurs for digital marketing services
18 September 2019
Brazilian outsourcing group Stefanini, one of the leading global providers of tech solutions for businesses, has established a partnership with Romanian entrepreneurs Alexandru and Andrei Cernătescu, owners of the Infinit Solutions Agency, to launch a new joint venture in Romania - Stefanini Infinit. The new organization will be a full-service digital marketing company.

Stefanini Infinit takes over the team of the former Infinit Solutions Agency, and will continue its local business operations while also enhancing Stefanini’s global services offering, by adding a creative and marketing perspective to the business and tech solutions provided by the group.

“Now more than ever, we live in a business world where every company has developed a customer centric approach,” says Marco Stefanini, CEO and Founder of Stefanini and majority stakeholder in Stefanini Infinit.

“Brands and businesses in general need to develop a digital gateway and focus on maintaining a consistent, meaningful relationship with their customers, by leveraging technology in a creative way. This is why we wanted to complement our tech and business portfolio with a set of creative and marketing skills that would enable companies to bring new digital solutions to their customers and address their needs like never before,” he added.

Stefanini Infinit is the group’s first joint venture in Europe. Stefanini Infinit will continue to operate as an independent company and Alex Cernatescu will remain CEO of the new firm.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Stefanini Romania)

