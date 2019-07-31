Romanian digital transformation firm expands to Asia

Connections, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions in Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia and a partner of robotic process automation (RPA) company UiPath, plans to expand to Asia.

“The ASEAN area is an important world financial hub, an area with powerful manufacturing, transport, and logistical industries. Therefore, the potential is enormous on the automation of business processes,” said Bogdan Florea, founder of Connections and Vice-President of the Romanian association of software producers.

“Over the next four years, we foresee to have approximately EUR 3 million sales from RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and software development,” Florea added.

The Romanian firm will start with a sales office in Taipei (Taiwan), led by Canadian Grant Caldwell, the CEO designated by the company for managing the regional operations.

Connections is a leader in the digital transformation market in Romania, with 300 employees, and offices in Bulgaria, Serbia. The company specializes in Intelligent Automation, IT Infrastructure Support, Digital Business Process Management and Software Development On Demand. Connections clients are global companies and medium-size Romanian companies from industries such as Banking, FMCG, Oil & Gas, Telecom, and Retail.

Since July 2018, Connections has signed a partnership with UiPath, the platform of Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with the fastest degree of adoption at global level, for which the company has a strong portfolio of implementations across key industries.

(Photo source: the company)