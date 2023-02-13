Business

Entrepreneurial education: Romanian businessman invests EUR 1.3 mln in new e-learning platform

13 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian businessman Stefan Mandachi invests EUR 1.3 million in an e-learning platform with personalized lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially schoolchildren and students. MentorMag will offer masterclasses and experiential lessons guided by mentors, Wall-street.ro reported.

The new app will be based on individualized mentoring sessions tailored to the personalized needs of users, who will be able to interact live with professionals and experts in various fields, including teachers.

Meanwhile, collaborating mentors can acquire the status of co-associates of the platform, generating their own income depending on the time allocated to users.

“I decided to invest in this concept in 2022. […] The international e-learning market is booming and will reach USD 300 billion in 2022. In the future, online education will fundamentally change the structure of education, a trend accelerated by the pandemic,” Mandachi reportedly said.

“I decided to dedicate myself completely to these educational projects, and I put all other businesses, in the HoReCa and real estate area, in the second place. I will fund any serious e-learning business plan. I have founded a new company and are on track to acquire three more apps in 2023,” he added.

The MentorMag app is set to become functional in April with an initial number of about 30 courses structured on several themes: entrepreneurship, psychology, finance, spirituality, legal, management, strategy, sales and oratory. The recorded lessons will last between 2 and 9 hours.

The platform will also have a library of meditations and digital shelves of summaries, financial blog articles, and daily motivational lessons. Pupils and students who cannot afford the subscriptions will be able to use it for free.

“I have an online community of over 830,000 followers, and the target is to retain 5% of them. Currently, in business, my focus is only on the online industry, as there is enormous potential, but also because I am passionate about it. I want to build the first educational franchise for entrepreneurs,” Stefan Mandachi said.

The founder of Strong MND Corporation, Stefan Mandachi, owns several e-learning applications and is one of the most followed Romanian businessmen online.

Mandachi’s best-known business is the Spartan fast-food chain. In 2019, he built a one-meter highway near Suceava to protest the lack of infrastructure in Romania's Moldova region. The "Romania wants highways (#sieu)" movement became viral back then.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Stefan Mandachi)

Read next
Normal
Business

Entrepreneurial education: Romanian businessman invests EUR 1.3 mln in new e-learning platform

13 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian businessman Stefan Mandachi invests EUR 1.3 million in an e-learning platform with personalized lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially schoolchildren and students. MentorMag will offer masterclasses and experiential lessons guided by mentors, Wall-street.ro reported.

The new app will be based on individualized mentoring sessions tailored to the personalized needs of users, who will be able to interact live with professionals and experts in various fields, including teachers.

Meanwhile, collaborating mentors can acquire the status of co-associates of the platform, generating their own income depending on the time allocated to users.

“I decided to invest in this concept in 2022. […] The international e-learning market is booming and will reach USD 300 billion in 2022. In the future, online education will fundamentally change the structure of education, a trend accelerated by the pandemic,” Mandachi reportedly said.

“I decided to dedicate myself completely to these educational projects, and I put all other businesses, in the HoReCa and real estate area, in the second place. I will fund any serious e-learning business plan. I have founded a new company and are on track to acquire three more apps in 2023,” he added.

The MentorMag app is set to become functional in April with an initial number of about 30 courses structured on several themes: entrepreneurship, psychology, finance, spirituality, legal, management, strategy, sales and oratory. The recorded lessons will last between 2 and 9 hours.

The platform will also have a library of meditations and digital shelves of summaries, financial blog articles, and daily motivational lessons. Pupils and students who cannot afford the subscriptions will be able to use it for free.

“I have an online community of over 830,000 followers, and the target is to retain 5% of them. Currently, in business, my focus is only on the online industry, as there is enormous potential, but also because I am passionate about it. I want to build the first educational franchise for entrepreneurs,” Stefan Mandachi said.

The founder of Strong MND Corporation, Stefan Mandachi, owns several e-learning applications and is one of the most followed Romanian businessmen online.

Mandachi’s best-known business is the Spartan fast-food chain. In 2019, he built a one-meter highway near Suceava to protest the lack of infrastructure in Romania's Moldova region. The "Romania wants highways (#sieu)" movement became viral back then.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Stefan Mandachi)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 February 2023
Entertainment
Theodor Andrei represents Romania at Eurovision 2023
09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties