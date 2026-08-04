Society

Bucharest public transport operator STB plans awareness campaign against loud phone calls, music without headphones

04 August 2026

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STB, the operator of Bucharest’s overground public transport, plans an awareness campaign on the basic norms of conduct on buses, trams and trolleybuses, STB general manager Andrei Bighea told Gândul.

The operator also plans to carry out inspections and levy fines on passengers who disturb public order. These include people who speak loudly on the phone, use the speakerphone for conversations, play loud music from their phones, or watch social media videos with the sound on, disturbing other passengers.

"Many people forget to use their headphones and speak on speakerphone. It creates discomfort for other passengers. We will launch an awareness campaign to help people understand that this is not appropriate behavior on public transport. We have also asked the district municipalities for support, but we have not yet received any response. We are trying to set up joint teams involving ticket inspectors as well. Fines can be issued. There are regulations in place," Andrei Dinculescu-Bighea explained on the show Cu Gândul la București.

(Photo: Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Society

Bucharest public transport operator STB plans awareness campaign against loud phone calls, music without headphones

04 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

STB, the operator of Bucharest’s overground public transport, plans an awareness campaign on the basic norms of conduct on buses, trams and trolleybuses, STB general manager Andrei Bighea told Gândul.

The operator also plans to carry out inspections and levy fines on passengers who disturb public order. These include people who speak loudly on the phone, use the speakerphone for conversations, play loud music from their phones, or watch social media videos with the sound on, disturbing other passengers.

"Many people forget to use their headphones and speak on speakerphone. It creates discomfort for other passengers. We will launch an awareness campaign to help people understand that this is not appropriate behavior on public transport. We have also asked the district municipalities for support, but we have not yet received any response. We are trying to set up joint teams involving ticket inspectors as well. Fines can be issued. There are regulations in place," Andrei Dinculescu-Bighea explained on the show Cu Gândul la București.

(Photo: Viorel Dudau | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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