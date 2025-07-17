Startup created by three Romanian entrepreneurs develops smart modular homes

View Box Houses, a Romanian startup founded by three entrepreneurs with experience in technology, design, and management, has made an investment of over EUR 1 million in developing a complete ecosystem for the construction and delivery of smart modular homes.

The investment was primarily aimed at the production line and the creation of internal departments to streamline all stages, from concept and design to delivery, assembly, and maintenance.

“One of the first challenges we faced was identifying a factory that could support the production of homes according to our technical specifications. We visited over 10 locations in China until we found a partner willing to collaborate, but significant investments were needed to adapt the production line. Today, we fully control the manufacturing process and hold exclusive rights to View Box Houses models in Europe,” said Cristian Petruș, co-founder of View Box Houses.

The three founders have contributed their experience to the making of the startup. Lucian Lenț is an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the HoReCa sector. Vlad Ghițu started his first company at 18 and grew it to over 100 employees. Cristian Petruș is an entrepreneur with more than a decade of experience in the furniture production industry in the US.

View Box Houses is already present with showrooms in Bucharest, Brașov, and Cluj-Napoca, with Timișoara and Dublin to follow soon. To date, 15 units have been delivered, and other projects are underway, including collaborations with partners in Spain, Italy, Ireland, and Australia.

Development plans include launching a new model by 2026, expanding presence across Europe, and collaborating with authorities or developers to integrate these homes into public or tourism infrastructure projects. The company also offers full maintenance, post-sale support, and technical drawings for various foundation types.

View Box Houses has nine fully equipped housing models, with surfaces ranging from 12 to 43 sqm, which can be delivered in approximately 90 days. Prices start at EUR 21,800 (excluding VAT).

(Photo source: press release)