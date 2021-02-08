Profile picture for user sfodor
Business

Romanian beauty services platform targets EUR 500,000 investment round

08 February 2021
Stailer, a marketplace platform connecting beauty services providers with clients, targets an investment round of EUR 500,000. From this value, an amount of EUR 150,000 has already been attracted, and advanced talks are ongoing for another EUR 100,000, the company said.

Romanian entrepreneur Andrei Ursachi launched Stailer after an investment of EUR 100,000. The businesses using the platform can gain access to new customers, without the worry of the logistics of running an online booking system.

“I have been looking for a long time for a blue-ocean segment to build a business that can exceed a valuation of EUR 100 million. Today, at the age of 29, I have gained enough professional experience to embark on a journey with a much greater vision than the projects I have been involved in so far. The beauty niche was carefully researched, and the team selected so that we have a significant advantage in the market. We approach the business model from a marketing perspective: we provide new clients to salons by incorporating a technology offered to stylists for free,” Andrei Ursachi, CEO and co-founder of Stailer, said.

The other three founders of Stailer are Attila Gere (CTO), Bogdan Clipici (Chief Sales Officer), and Naliciadji Vladislav (Project Manager). The members of the Stailer board are the entrepreneurs Lorand Soares Szasz and Radu Axinte, both with experience in helping the growth of Romanian companies.

“We aim to attract financing for growth from angel investors and entrepreneurs in the beauty area, who through an investment in Stailer seek to gain a competitive advantage in the market,” Ursachi said.

The pandemic has significantly reduced the number of customers of beauty salons and barbershops in major cities. From the feedback from stylists, the local market is now at 35% capacity, and the occupancy rate is 50% compared to the period before the pandemic, the company said. Typically, stylists have an occupancy rate of 70%. Through the Stailer services, the company&#39;s founders aim to increase this key indicator for entrepreneurs in the beauty sector to the level of 85-90%.

According to official data provided by Stailer, there are approximately 37,000 professionals in the beauty industry nationally (a number that also includes PFAs – Authorized Natural Persons/ individual enterprises), of which 14,000 are founders of firms.

(Photo source: the company)

