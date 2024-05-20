Second Porsche center in Romania to open in Cluj

German car manufacturer Porsche announced it will build a second center in Romania, specifically in Cluj. The architectural project for the new space has been approved, and the construction is in the authorization stage at the moment.

The company also owns an authorized service center in Timișoara. The Porsche management believed it was the right moment to open a second center in Romania "in an area where the brand is highly appreciated and awaited by customers."

"For the Porsche brand, this investment in Cluj is a strategic one, in line with our development and sustainability plans in Romania and the region," said Alin Tapalagă, General Manager of Porsche Inter Auto Romania.

The construction of the new space will begin this year, immediately after receiving all the necessary construction approvals, and completion is planned for 2025.

Located close to the airport, the new Porsche Cluj Center will have a showroom of approximately 600 sqm and an authorized Porsche service center, which will have an area of 870 sqm.

"Porsche already has a strong presence in Cluj-Napoca through MHP Romania and Porsche Engineering, both companies owned by Porsche AG Stuttgart," said Adrian Pascu, Executive Director of Porsche Importer.

He added: "Our market is growing in Cluj, our client portfolio in the area is becoming larger, and with each road tour in the area, we notice an increased interest in Porsche models, so this investment was very necessary and requested. Therefore, we are happy to firmly say today: yes, the second Porsche Center in Romania will be opened in Cluj!"

(Photo source: Porsche.com)