Romanian company to launch "Litălși" brand of traditional grilled sausages in New York

Carmolimp, a Brașov-based company, has invested over EUR 1.5 million in developing the "Litălși" brand for the mici, the traditional and popular Romanian grilled ground meat rolls. Although the product is intended for the Romanian market, it will be launched at an event on June 16 in New York, during "Romania Day" on the famous Broadway street.

Carmolimp is currently one of the most important players in the HoReCa market, operating since 1993. The Brașov-based company owns the largest integrated cooked food factory, from animal farms to slaughterhouses and factories.

"It's time to bring the most interesting traditional Romanian products to the heart of one of the most popular cities in the world – New York. Essentially, we will close Broadway for a day and showcase Romanian culture and traditional mici. We want to open a new market for mici, which we are so familiar with, but which Americans are just now discovering," said Valentin Soneriu, director of CarmOlimp.

"This is not a show of strength, although I understand it may seem that way. It started more as a joke, out of a desire to do things differently. We would have been willing to give them away for free, just for the sake of promoting Litălși," he added.

The "Romania Day on Broadway" event started in 2000 and is now in its 23rd edition. It is organized in partnership with the Romanian Embassy in the United States, the Consulate General of Romania in New York, and the Romanian Cultural Institute. The event will have over 500,000 participants and will include an artistic program aimed at promoting the most beautiful aspects of Romanian culture, customs, values, and traditions among Americans.

Despite the event in New York, Carmolimp will focus on developing the Romanian market. The company aims to build the strongest brand of mici on the market, complete with a franchising system, and an app for delivery and business promotion.

(Photo source: the company)