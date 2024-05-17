Cast of Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton comment on Romanian superstitions

Video

In a recent promotional spot, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, and Hannah Dodd, all part of the cast for Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton, played a game of True or False, Romanian Romance Edition.

The game consisted of saying whether or not a particular superstition was actually true in Romanian folklore or if it was made up.

The first superstition said those sitting in the corner of the table would not get married. The three actresses all thought it was a true superstition and were correct. Nicola Coughlan and Hannah Dodd then realized that they had been sitting at the corners of a table recently, to their dismay.

The second superstition in the game said that if you put basil under your pillow, you will dream about the one who is meant for you. “It feels worth it,” said Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton. “I would do that every night,” Dodd added.

In the end, the superstition turned out to be a real one, according to Romanian folklore.

Another superstition noted that your beloved will be attracted if you wash using rose water. This one, however, was not true.

The final superstition was that a ring tied with a string of your hair would lead you to your chosen one. “We do this in Ireland,” said Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show. She explained, however, that it is not meant to attract love but to see how many children you will have. It turned out to be true.

“We hope Penelope and Colin have better luck finding love than we did playing this game,” said Hannah Dodd.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Netflix video)