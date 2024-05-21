OMV Petrom commissions largest crude oil tank in Romania

OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) announced it commissioned a new crude oil tank, the largest in Romania, on the Petrobrazi refinery platform “to ensure the smooth operation of the refinery in safe conditions and to ensure the fuel stocks necessary to supply the market in Romania and the region.”

“The [green] transition will not happen overnight, so until 2030, we will still see solid demand for traditional fuels,” commented OMV Petrom’s CEO Christina Verchere, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The construction of the project took approximately two years, with investments exceeding EUR 23 million.

The tank, taller than a 10-story building, has a total capacity of 60,000 cubic meters and can store raw material for the equivalent of 1.2 million fuel fills.

The tank has been designed and built according to the latest standards in the field for increased safety in use. It features double walls and a double base, an aluminum dome cover, and an inner floating lid to retain vapor emissions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from OMV Petrom video on Facebook)