RODigitalAmbassador: The @Romania NGO promoting the country online

@Romania, the official-looking page quickly gaining followers on Instagram and TikTok, is not run by a state agency, nor does it receive backing for promoting Romania as a destination for tourists from around the globe. Instead, it was built from the ground up by a non-governmental organization committed to showing what Romania has to offer.

In just five short years, the NGO @Romania has achieved a significant digital milestone, amassing over one million followers on Instagram. The NGO strives to redefine Romania’s image on the global stage and harness the power of social media to transform public perception and tourism practices, sharing amazing destinations or heartwarming pieces of Romanian lifestyle and tradition.

Romania Insider: How did @Romania begin?

@Romania: @Romania was founded in 2019, born from a vision to elevate Romania’s profile worldwide. With its grassroots beginning on social media platforms, the NGO has expanded its reach across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, totaling over three million followers. This growth is underscored by a substantial digital footprint of two billion views across platforms, turning virtual engagements into tangible visits, with 200,000 tourists contributing over EUR 100 million to the national economy.

"Building @Romania without government or corporate backing has been both challenging and liberating. It allowed us the freedom to experiment and adapt swiftly, turning every follower and view into a step towards greater impact,” says Sabin Stănescu, the NGO's president and founder.

RI: The posts by @Romania on Instagram are always accompanied by informative paragraphs detailing the history of a part of Romania, activities that can be done there, and more. How do you choose the subject of your posts?

@Romania: The secret to @Romania’s success lies in its compelling content that not only showcases the scenic landscapes and cultural richness of Romania but also educates its audience about the nation’s heritage. Each post is carefully curated to offer insights into the history and activities of different regions, encouraging followers to explore Romania beyond the beaten path.

"We strive to tell Romania’s story through visuals and narratives that resonate globally. Seeing people from around the world react to our content and plan visits is the ultimate reward for our efforts,” says Iulian Băltărețu, co-founder of the NGO.

RI: What is next for @Romania?

@Romania: Looking to the future, @Romania is not resting on its laurels. "The success on Instagram is just our starting point," the @Romania team asserts. "We are poised to expand our reach and continue transforming how the world sees and experiences Romania."

The team plans to launch a dedicated tourism platform that will connect tourists directly with local businesses, promoting sustainable and authentic travel experiences. This initiative aims to extend the economic benefits of tourism deeper into local communities.

"Our vision extends beyond digital promotion. We’re developing a platform that enhances tourist interactions with local cultures and economies, fostering a more integrated and enriching travel experience,” adds Eduard Smaranda, co-founder.

