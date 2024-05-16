EVERGENT Investments reports a net result of RON 78.12 mln on March 31, 2024

News from Companies

The net result was RON 78.12 million on March 31, 2024, representing 81% of the budgeted level for the entirety of 2024.

The total value of assets under management was RON 3.2 billion, an increase of 32.1% compared to March 31, 2023.

The net asset value was RON 2.88 billion, an increase of 32.3% compared to March 31, 2023.

The net asset value per share (NAVPS) was 3.1997 RON, an icrease of 33.9% compared to March 31, 2023.

The value of dividends that were allocated in 2024 from the net result of 2023 was RON 81.7 million.

The value of investments in the first three months of 2024 was RON 70.73 million.

Over 50% of the asset portfolio is held in issuers that integrate ESG factors.

EVERGENT Investments, an investment company that is listed under the ticker EVER, reports a net result of RON 78.12 million on March 31, 2024, representing 81% of the budgeted level for the entirety of 2024. The net result is the company’s performance indicator, comprised of RON 10.54 million in net profit and RON 67.58 million from the sale of financial assets reflected in the reported result, accounting treatment in accordance with IFRS9.

The company’s total asset value has reached a new record of RON 3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, increasing by 32.1% compared to March of the previous year, through a rigorous selection of shares and a diversified portfolio construction.

„We’ve had a strong start, with solid results in the first quarter of 2024 and we are on track to meet our objectives for 2024. The positive performance of the Romanian capital market has brought opportunities for capital allocation. We have invested over RON 70 million in accordance with our strategic priorities, leading to a strong financial position, with a new record of assets under management. The two performance pillars of EVERGENT Investments’ strategy, the financial-banking and energy portfolios, have significantly contributed to these results. As we move forward into 2024, the trust in the economic perspectives continues to grow and we look towards the opportunities with a potential for growth in the long term.”, stated Mr. Claudiu Doroș, President of the Board of Directors and CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

EVERGENT Investments continues to return value to its shareholders and will begin the dividend payment for the year 2023, at a total value of RON 81.7 million, on June 12, 2024.

Out of the total value of assets under management, 69.7% represents the listed shares portfolio and 8.5% is the unlisted shares portfolio. In line with the investment strategy, the company has recalibrated the asset portfolio and has continued to pay special attention to the companies in the energy-industrial sectors, with 21.5% of the total value of assets, and financial-banking with 45.5%. Over 50% of EVERGENT Investments’ asset portfolio is held in issuers that integrate ESG factors.

About EVERGENT Investments

EVERGENT Investments, with an experience of over 30 years in the Romanian capital market, is a trailblazer that contributes to the development of the community it belongs to. By implementing a well articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments effectively capitalizes on investment opportunities, both in the capital market and through private equity projects in agribusiness, real estate and technology.

Through its predictable dividend policy and the buy-back programs, the company offers its shareholders both short term profits and long term perspectives of asset value growth. Over the past 15 years, the company has paid over RON 1 billion in dividends and own share buy-backs. www.evergent.ro.

