RO intelligence services identifies banking Trojan virus
27 April 2020
The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) has identified a malware virus that targets the theft of bank credentials from mobile terminals.

SRI recommends, as a preventive measure, avoiding accessing links or attachments from unknown sources.

"The message is written in Romanian and invites users to access a link to download information about SARS-CoV-2. The phrase used in the content of the message is 'Secret details! (COVID-19)'. The link initiates the download of a file named File.apk, which infects mobile devices with Android operating systems, versions 4.0 to 10 with the Trojan. Cerberus Android Banker has features that prevent Android-specific Play Protect from detecting it and the user from later uninstalling the app." SRI explained.

The main danger is that the Trojan provides illegal access to data from banking applications.

It can also extract text messages, emails, contact lists, call history, and location data.

(Photo: Pixabay)

