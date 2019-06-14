Romania’s intelligence services to screen taxpayers for tax evasion

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) has put into operation an IT system, which will hopefully better control how money is spent in public institutions.

The system should also be able to quickly identify companies whose shareholders or directors are listed in more than one company and have a criminal record, as well as individuals for whom there are discrepancies between declared income and buildings, land or cars purchased (to identify tax evasion), Profit.ro reported.

“The Romanian Intelligence Service, through the Military Unit 0929 Bucharest, as a beneficiary of the non-reimbursable financing, completed in due time the implementation of the SII ANALYTICS project - the IT system for integration and capitalization of the large volumes of data, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020,” SRI informed.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)