Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/14/2019 - 09:37
Business
Romania’s intelligence services to screen taxpayers for tax evasion
14 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) has put into operation an IT system, which will hopefully better control how money is spent in public institutions.

The system should also be able to quickly identify companies whose shareholders or directors are listed in more than one company and have a criminal record, as well as individuals for whom there are discrepancies between declared income and buildings, land or cars purchased (to identify tax evasion), Profit.ro reported.

“The Romanian Intelligence Service, through the Military Unit 0929 Bucharest, as a beneficiary of the non-reimbursable financing, completed in due time the implementation of the SII ANALYTICS project - the IT system for integration and capitalization of the large volumes of data, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020,” SRI informed.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 06/14/2019 - 09:37
Business
Romania’s intelligence services to screen taxpayers for tax evasion
14 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) has put into operation an IT system, which will hopefully better control how money is spent in public institutions.

The system should also be able to quickly identify companies whose shareholders or directors are listed in more than one company and have a criminal record, as well as individuals for whom there are discrepancies between declared income and buildings, land or cars purchased (to identify tax evasion), Profit.ro reported.

“The Romanian Intelligence Service, through the Military Unit 0929 Bucharest, as a beneficiary of the non-reimbursable financing, completed in due time the implementation of the SII ANALYTICS project - the IT system for integration and capitalization of the large volumes of data, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020,” SRI informed.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40