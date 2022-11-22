Tech

Spyrosoft’s R&D center in western Romania to work for global automotive brand Magna

22 November 2022
Tech firm Spyrosoft Solutions announced on Monday, November 21, a multi-year cooperation deal with global automotive brand Magna Electronics. Under the agreement, Spyrosoft is building a dedicated R&D centre in Timisoara, western Romania, to develop Magna’s newest ADAS systems (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

The scope of the services for Magna includes designing, creating, implementing and testing software, as well as analysing changes introduced in the software.

“Spyrosoft Solutions has partnered with Magna since 2020, supporting the company with software engineering services. We are delighted to build a specialised team in Romania dedicated to Magna’s projects, focused on developing existing and future products in the field of ADAS systems,” said Raul Halmagean, Managing Director of Spyrosoft Solutions Romania.

Spyrosoft Solutions, part of the Spyrosoft Group, is a software engineering company specialising in automotive, connectivity & industry automation and healthcare, with offices in Poland, Croatia, Germany, Romania, India, Argentina, the UK, and the US.

In Romania, the company has been present since 2021. In April of the following year, it opened a new office in Timisoara, in Vox Technology Park.

The office in Timisoara currently employs a team of 40 IT specialists, and the tech firm aims to reach 100 people by April 2023 and 300 in total at the beginning of 2025. It plans to recruit engineers for key industries the company operates in, including the automotive sector, among others. The currently opened positions are related to embedded development on all levels, from AUTOSAR and cybersecurity to functional safety, software development and testing, and project management.

“We have chosen Timisoara because this is one of the most recognisable automotive hubs in Europe. For many years, Romania has ensured access to highly specialised engineers in designing automotive software solutions; this is a perfect location for our continuous growth strategy,” said Witold Leder, CEO of Spyrosoft Solutions.

Spyrosoft has 18 offices in Europe, Asia, South America, and the US.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Spyrosoft)

1

