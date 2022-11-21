Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team

Porsche Engineering, the technology service provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche, officially opened its new research and development office in Timișoara, western Romania, on Monday, November 21. This is the company's second tech location in Romania, after the one in Cluj-Napoca.

In addition, the company said it would expand its local team next year, planning to recruit more than 100 developers and software engineers at its two locations in Romania.

Dirk Lappe, CTO of the international Porsche Engineering group and Chairman of the Shareholders' Committee for the branch in Romania, said the new opening represents a major step in consolidating the company's presence in Romania.

"Just like in our first location in Romania, the one in Cluj-Napoca, we want to accelerate innovation in the field of software development for the automotive industry and, at the same time, cultivate relationships with our partners and the entire community," Lappe said.

Porsche Engineering's office in Timișoara covers 2,110 sqm in the United Business Center building in Iulius Town.

"Porsche Engineering is a company built on innovation spirit – with the individual being its driving force. By investing in our own office in Timișoara, with hybrid digitalized equipment and modern internal communication channels, we want to continue shaping a culture that puts our employees first," commented Marius Mihailovici, Managing Director of Porsche Engineering in Romania.

In his turn, Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz said: "Timișoara, the center of one of the most complex automotive clusters in Romania, is happy to host the new top research and development center of Porsche Engineering. Our city is excited to represent the future of mobility and transport, both at the level of investment and as a center that brings together the talents involved in building this future."

In 2023, Porsche Engineering Romania plans to recruit more than 100 new employees at its two locations in Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara, with a focus on areas such as AI, Big Data, Cloud, Infotainment, ADAS, Connectivity, and more future-oriented subjects of the automotive IT era. About 50 of these software developers and engineers are planned to be hired in Timișoara.

Porsche Engineering Romania is a wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche Engineering Group GmbH. Therefore, it is firmly integrated into the company's global network, which includes the locations in Germany, the Czech Republic, China, Italy, and Romania.

