Romania’s spot electricity price, four times higher than that in Germany

The average electricity price on the Romanian day-ahead (DAM) spot market has reached a new all-time high of over RON 1,300 (EUR 260) per MWh on October 19 (delivery day October 20).

It was the highest price in Europe and four times larger than in Germany, Economica.net reported.

Romania will import electricity from Hungary during all the hourly intervals between 0 and 8:00 PM.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)