Police officers from the Cluj County Police Inspectorate detained a 66-year-old man on Wednesday, June 10, for alleged rape and sexual assault. The man was the spiritual leader of a religious group, and his victims were minors, according to Agerpres.

Law enforcement executed two home search warrants at properties located in the city of Huedin and the commune of Călățele, both belonging to the person in question. The man was placed in preventive arrest for 30 days.

"From the investigations carried out so far, it has been found that during the course of 2023, the 66-year-old man took advantage of his position as a spiritual leader and the trust placed in him by the injured parties to commit sexual acts on a young woman, aged 17, without her consent,” police said in a press release.

The same man allegedly sexually assaulted three other young women aged between 15 and 18 years between 2023 and 2024.

Investigations will continue in the case under the coordination of the case prosecutor, in order to document the entire criminal activity.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas|Dreamstime.com)