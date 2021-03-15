Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/15/2021 - 11:25
Eco

Spike in Bucharest air pollution levels linked to illegal burning of tires in surrounding localities

15 March 2021
Bucharest has recorded worrying air pollution levels on Monday morning, March 15, with many of the sensors of the independent air quality monitoring network Aerlive.ro showing high particulate matter PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollution levels across the capital city.

According to the representatives of the Environmental Guard, the main cause of the spike in air pollution was the illegal burning of used car tires in localities around Bucharest. People burned dozens of tires on Sunday evening to mark the start of the Easter lent, Hotnews.ro reported. The head of the Environmental Guard, Octavian Berceanu, told Digi24 that the most frequent sources of pollution were found in Vidra, Magurele, and especially in Sintesti.

Teams of the Police, Gendarmerie, and the Environmental Guard intervened to put out the fires. They also identified the people who started the fires, and Berceanu said that “fines will also be given.”

Octavian Berceanu also advised the residents of Bucharest to keep the windows closed on Monday morning.

A report released in October 2020 said that, in Bucharest, the annual cost of air pollution is EUR 6.3 billion - the second-highest after London (EUR 11.4 billion). The per capita cost in the Romanian capital is slightly over EUR 3,000.

(Photo source: Facebook/Octavian Berceanu)

