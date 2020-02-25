KFC, Pizza Hut franchise owner in Romania boosts revenues by 24%

Sphera Group, the company that holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, announced consolidated revenues of RON 955 million (about EUR 201 mln) for 2019, up by 23.8% compared to the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of the year, the company’s revenues advanced by 19% compared to the same period in 2018, to RON 260 mln (EUR 54.5 mln).

“Sales have remained strong and our margins improved, despite the challenges. We opened 16 restaurants last year and we remain firmly committed to continuing to expand our brands in all the markets we operate,” comments Georgios Argentopoulos, CEO of Sphera.

By business segments, the KFC restaurants in Romania generated last year 15.9% stronger sales compared to 2018, while the KFC units the company operates in Italy boasted a 155% advance in terms of sales, data reported by the company shows.

The Taco Bell restaurants in Romania also increased their sales by 171%, but starting from a low base as the brand has only recently started operating on the market, while sales of the Pizza Hut restaurants increased by 7.3% compared to the previous year.

Sphera Franchise Group is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, where its shares are trading under the SFG ticker. The company’s market capitalization is currently EUR 150 mln.

(Photo: C_ratana21/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]