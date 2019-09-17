Romania Insider
Romanian Sphera Franchise Group opens new KFC restaurant in Genoa
17 September 2019
Romanian company Sphera Franchise Group (SFG), which operates under franchise over 130 KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania and Italy, announced it opened the second KFC restaurant in Genoa, Profit.ro reported.

The restaurant was opened under a partnership with Grandi Stazioni Retail SpA, a company that manages 14 of the largest railway stations in Genoa, Italy, signed in May 2018.

This is the 15th KFC unit opened in Italy in two years. SFG operates 77 KFC restaurants in Romania, 2 in Chisinau (Moldova), and 15 in Italy.

The group also owns the Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania.

Its turnover reached RON 445 million (EUR 95 mln) in the first half, up 27% over the same period of 2018. Some 77% of SFG’s revenues are generated by the business in Romania: RON 323 million (EUR 49 mln) in the first half of this year, 19% more than in the same period last year.

The group posted 9.2% stronger operational profit for the period, namely RON 51 mln (EUR 10.7 mln). SFG forecasts a RON 49 million (EUR 10 million) net profit in 2019.

